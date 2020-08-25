Rohingya politicians excluded from Myanmar election

Aspiring politician Abdul Rasheed was born in Myanmar and is one of the very few members of the Rohingya Muslim minority to have Myanmar citizenship.

His father was a civil servant. But when the country goes to the polls in November, the businessman will not be able to stand as a candidate because officials accuse him of having foreign roots.

Rasheed is among at least a dozen Myanmar citizens from the Rohingya Muslim minority who have applied to be candidates in the 8 November general election, hoping to get into politics under the newly democratic government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.