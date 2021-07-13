Rohingya wary as Myanmar’s anti-junta resistance reaches out

A shadow government is breaking taboos in Buddhist-majority Myanmar by welcoming Rohingya into its anti-junta coalition, but many in the long-persecuted Muslim minority are wary after living through decades of discrimination and deadly violence.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the government of Aung San Suu Kyi was ousted in a February coup, sparking huge pro-democracy protests and a bloody military crackdown.

Dissident lawmakers from her party dominate a “National Unity Government” in exile, rallying support for the resistance among foreign governments and on international news broadcasts.