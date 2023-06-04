Clash with US would be 'unbearable disaster': China

Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu said on Sunday that conflict with the United States would be an "unbearable disaster" but that his country seeks dialogue over confrontation.

Speaking at Asia's top security summit, the Shangri-La Dialogue, dressed in the uniform of a general in the People's Liberation Army, Li said the world was big enough for China and the US to grow together.

"China and the US have different systems and are different in many other ways," he said in a speech that marked his first significant international address since he was named China's Minister of National Defence in March.