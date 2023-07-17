No surprise if N.Korea conducts new nuclear test, US says

"I don't see any immediate indications that that's going to happen," he added.

"But it would not come as a surprise if North Korea moved forward with another nuclear test with respect to its intercontinental ballistic missile capability."

Sullivan stressed that Pyongyang had begun testing its nuclear capacity several years ago and "they have continued to test it."

North Korea said Thursday it successfully test-fired the reclusive country's newest ICBM, with leader Kim Jong Un personally overseeing the launch.