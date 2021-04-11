Russia and China thwarting international response to Myanmar crisis: EU

The true number killed may never be known -- there are reports security forces took away some bodies.

Ko Thi Ha, 30, a Bago charity worker and eldest of six siblings, was among those fatally wounded.

He was shot trying to escape soldiers by climbing over a brick wall with two others.

"The army shouted at him not to run, but he was afraid the army would shoot him if he didn't run," his friend told AFP.

"He was shot in the leg and then he fell down, his head hit the brick wall and he died from the incident."

His family cremated his body after claiming it from the hospital's mortuary.

AFP-verified footage shot early Friday showed protesters hiding behind sandbag barricades wielding homemade rifles, as explosions were heard in the background.

The United Nations office in Myanmar tweeted late Saturday that medical treatment had been denied to many of the injured at Bago.

Overall, as of late Sunday, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners revised up its civilian death toll to 706 since the coup. The junta claims a far lower number have been killed.

AAPP also confirmed a man was shot dead on a motorbike on Sunday at Tamu in the Sagaing region and that his female passenger was wounded and close to death. It has also verified four deaths from Saturday.