Russia to reinforce military base in Tajikistan: Report

Amid conflict in neighbouring Afghanistan, Russia is going to reinforce its military base in Tajikistan with 17 infantry fighting vehicles, Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday citing the military.

The base will receive new BMP-2 vehicles this month, Interfax quoted Alexander Lapin, commander of Russia's central military district, which will "significantly boost the combat capacity" of its units.

Taliban fighters have made major advances in Afghanistan as US forces pull out after 20 years of war, a security headache for Moscow.