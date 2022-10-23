Former Chinese president Hu removed from Congress

Former Chinese president Hu Jintao was unexpectedly led out of Saturday's closing ceremony of the Communist Party Congress in a dramatic moment that disrupted the highly choreographed event.

Late Saturday state media said Hu was "not feeling well" when he was escorted out, but was doing "much better" after getting some rest.

The frail-looking 79-year-old seemed reluctant to leave the front row of proceedings at Beijing's Great Hall of the People, where he was sitting next to president Xi Jinping.

A steward attempted to take a sitting Hu by the arm before being shaken off. The steward then tried to lift Hu up with both hands from under the armpits.

After an exchange of about a minute, in which Hu spoke briefly with Xi and premier Li Keqiang, he was led out of the hall.