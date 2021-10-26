Saudi ex-spy says MBS sent death squad to assassinate him: report

A friend at a Middle Eastern intelligence service, he said, warned that he could face a fate similar to that of Saudi dissident and journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who investigations have alleged was murdered by a Riyadh-linked death squad after visiting the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul in 2018.

"The warning I received, don't be in a proximity of any Saudi mission in Canada. Don't go to the consulate. Don't go to the embassy... You are on the top of the list," Aljabri told "60 minutes".

He said the team arrived in Canada in October 2018 -- only to be deported when they lied to customs officials and were found to be carrying suspicious items.