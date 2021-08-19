Several killed amid firing by Taliban and stampede during rally in Afghan city

"Hundreds of people came out on the streets," Salim said. "At first I was scared and didn't want to go but when I saw one of my neighbours joined in I took out the flag I have at home."
A Taliban spokesman was not immediately available for comment.
There were also protests but no reports of serious violence in the eastern city of Jalalabad and a district of Paktia province, media reported.
Afghanistan celebrates its 1919 independence from British control on 19 August.
On Wednesday, Taliban fighters fired at protesters waving the black, red and green national flag in Jalalabad, killing three, witnesses and media reported.
Media reported similar scenes in Asadabad and another eastern city, Khost, on Wednesday with protesters in some places tearing down the white Islamic banner of the Taliban.
First vice president Amrullah Saleh, who is trying to rally opposition to the Taliban, expressed support for the protests.
"Salute those who carry the national flag and thus stand for dignity of the nation," he said on Twitter.
Saleh said on Tuesday he was in Afghanistan and the "legitimate caretaker president" after president Ashraf Ghani fled as the Taliban took Kabul.
The crackdown on protests will raise new doubts about Taliban assurances they have changed since their 1996-2001 rule when they severely restricted women, staged public executions and blew up ancient Buddhist statues.
While Kabul has been generally calm since Taliban forces entered on Sunday, the airport has been in chaos as people rushed for a way out of the country.
Twelve people have been killed in and around the airport since then, a NATO and a Taliban official said. The deaths were caused either by gun shots or by stampedes, the Taliban official said.
He urged people who do not have the legal right to travel to go home. "We don't want to hurt anyone at the airport," said the Taliban official, who declined to be identified.