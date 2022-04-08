Shehbaz Sharif poised to become next Prime Minister of Pakistan

The Supreme Court also said that if Imran Khan is removed as a result of the no-confidence motion, the new leader of the House should be elected in the same session.

“...if the no-confidence motion against the prime minister succeeds, then the Assembly will appoint the new prime minister,” the top court’s order was quoted as saying by Geo News

The opposition appeared to have the numbers for the no-confidence motion with some allies of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) deciding to part ways. Several members of PTI had also turned rebels.

On the day of voting on the no-confidence resolution on 3 April, the National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri rejected the no-confidence motion against the government on “constitutional grounds”, after allegations of a “foreign conspiracy” to topple Imran Khan’s government were made by minister Fawad Chaudhary in the House.