Signs of armed resistance in Myanmar

Armed opponents of the Myanmar military junta have killed three administrators appointed by them in the Yangon, Mandalay and Sagaing regions in targeted attacks.

Regime-appointed ward administrators and police informants have been attacked frequently since mid-April, but no one has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

IANS was the first to report the formation of armed resistance groups among ethnic Burmese from the hardline ranks of protesters upset with the random killings of their comrades.

The 'Federal Army' and few other such groups have now merged into the United Defence Force and hundreds of its new recruits have been undergoing weapons training in camps of ethnic rebel armies like Karen National Union (KNU).

"It seems the first batch of these recruits are back in cities to start armed action," said a former NLD MP who has served in the army.