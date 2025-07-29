Thai army accuses Cambodia of breaking truce

Thailand’s army accused Cambodia Tuesday of violating an hours-old truce, saying clashes continued despite a deal meant to end the bloody fighting that engulfed their jungle-clad frontier.

Following peace talks in Malaysia on Monday, both sides agreed an unconditional ceasefire would start at midnight to end fighting over a smattering of ancient temples in disputed zones along their 800-kilometre (500-mile) border.

“At the time the agreement took effect, the Thai side detected that Cambodian forces had launched armed attacks into several areas within Thai territory,” said Thai army spokesman Winthai Suwaree.

“This constitutes a deliberate violation of the agreement and a clear attempt to undermine mutual trust, he added in a statement. “Thailand is compelled to respond appropriately, exercising its legitimate right to self-defense.”