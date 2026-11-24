The powerful sister of North Korea’s supreme leader threatened Tuesday to close Switzerland’s diplomatic office just weeks after it opened, in retaliation for new sanctions imposed by the European country.

In a statement carried by state news agency KCNA, Kim Yo Jong, sister of Kim Jong Un, denounced new Swiss sanctions on a camp in the North Korean city of Wonsan attended by Chinese and Russian children.

The Songdowon International Children’s Camp has been accused of helping to indoctrinate Ukrainian children brought from Russian-occupied territories.

Switzerland is one of the few Western countries to maintain dialogue with Pyongyang and the rebuke comes just weeks after the Swiss foreign minister visited North Korea, where he discussed normalising relations.

“It is my view that the Swiss diplomatic office has spontaneously lost justification for its existence,” Kim Yo Jong said in a statement.