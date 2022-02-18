Sri Lanka out of cash to buy oil: Minister

Sri Lanka's state-run petroleum company has run out of cash to buy oil, and fuel shortages across the country could get worse, the energy minister said Friday.

Udaya Gammanpila said the loss-making Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) continued to haemorrhage cash and could no longer afford to procure supplies from abroad.

"Earlier, we were short of dollars to import oil. Now we don't have the rupees to buy the dollars," Gammanpila told reporters in Colombo.

Diesel is the most commonly used fuel for public transport, and motorists outside the capital have reported long queues at understocked pumps.

Several thermal power stations, meanwhile, closed Friday afternoon after running out of fuel, leading Sri Lanka's energy utility to announce the resumption of rotating power cuts across the country.