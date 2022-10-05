Bombing of mosque at Afghan interior ministry kills four

A bombing in a mosque on the grounds of Afghanistan's interior ministry in Kabul killed four people and wounded 25 others on Wednesday, an official said, with injured patients claiming it was a suicide attack.

Since the Taliban returned to power last August they have made security a priority but attacks have ramped up in recent months, with officials trying to downplay them.

Interior ministry spokesman Abdul Nafy Takor said an explosion occurred at a mosque of the ministry when worshippers were offering mid-day prayers.

"Four worshippers were martyred and 25 others were injured," he said in a statement to reporters, adding that an investigation was being conducted.