Taiwan building fire kills 46, dozens injured

Kaohsiung's fire department said it sent more than 70 trucks to tackle the blaze, which took four hours to put out.

As daylight broke the sheer scale of the fire became clear, with every floor of the building visibly blackened and most of its windows shattered.

The fire department said the blaze "caused 41 injuries and 46 deaths", officials adding that most of the fatalities occurred on floors seven to 11, which housed residential apartments.

The first five floors were for commercial use, but were unoccupied.

Residents reported hearing a number of loud noises when the fire first broke out on the lower floors.

"I heard many loud bangs -- 'bang, bang, bang' -- on the ground floor and came down to investigate," an unidentified man who lived in the building told Formosa TV.

"That's when I realised there was a fire and called the police," he added.