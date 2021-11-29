Taliban asks EU for help with Afghanistan's airports

The Taliban asked for help in keeping Afghanistan's airports running in weekend talks with EU officials that also raised "grave concern" about the humanitarian situation in their country, according to an EU statement late Sunday.

Both sides sent senior officials to the Qatari capital Doha for the talks, which happened just ahead of two weeks of negotiations between the US and the Taliban due to start Monday, also in Doha.

The EU's European External Action Service (EEAS) said in its statement that "the dialogue does not imply recognition by the EU of the interim (Taliban) government but is part of EU's operational engagement, in the interest of the EU and the Afghan people".