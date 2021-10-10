Taliban warns US not to ‘destabilise’ regime in first talks since withdrawal

The Taliban warned the United States not to “destabilise” the regime on Saturday during their first face-to-face talks since the US withdrawal, as a deadly sectarian bombing raised further questions about their grip on power.

As mourners in northern Afghanistan buried their dead from an attack on a Shiite mosque that killed 62, a Taliban delegation told US officials in Doha that any weakening of their government could cause “problems for the people”.

Scores more worshippers were wounded in Friday’s blast in Kunduz, which was claimed by the Islamic State group -- who appear to be attempting to further shake Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover.