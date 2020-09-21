Thai protesters vow to keep up fight after 'people's plaque' removed

They are demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha, a former army chief who masterminded the 2014 coup.

Many are also calling for the monarchy to stay out of politics and installed a "People's Plaque" in historic Sanam Luang park near Bangkok's Grand Palace on Sunday morning.

By Monday the plaque had vanished, but demonstrators remained unbowed.

The plaque was also "planted in the hearts of the Thai people", prominent activist Parit Chiwarak, told reporters, vowing that protesters would make replicas and install them across the city.

"Our fight in the past two days is historic. The plaque is just the beginning of the fight for the monarchy to be reformed."