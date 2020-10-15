Thailand declares emergency, cracks down on protesters

It comes a day after protesters challenged the royal motorcade, flashing the three-fingered salute adopted from "The Hunger Games" books and films, in an unprecedented act of defiance against the usually revered monarchy.

After the emergency measures were announced early on Thursday, police in riot gear moved in to disperse hundreds of diehard protestors who had camped out overnight outside the prime minister's office.

Student leader Parit Chiwarak, better known as "Penguin", was among more than 20 people arrested, according to Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul, another prominent activist.

A Facebook Live stream later showed Panusaya being bundled into a car by police as her supporters shouted "Long live the people!" and raised the "Hunger Games" salute.

The emergency measures limit gatherings to four people and allow the seizure of "electronic communications equipment, data, and weapons suspected to cause the emergency situation", a government spokesman said.

"These are orders banning gatherings of five or more people... and banning distributing of news through electronic media that can affect national security," the spokesman said in a statement.