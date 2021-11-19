The distress of Afghan women who can no longer work

At 21 years old, Madina had her dream job: she was a journalist, her salary crucial to her family’s life in Afghanistan.

Then the Taliban came.

Now, like so many other Afghan women, Madina cannot work and her family has lost her income—just as Afghanistan’s economy collapses and the United Nations predicts half its population could run out of food during the long, cold winter.

It leaves Madina, trapped behind closed doors, to wonder anxiously how her family will pay the rent and buy the wood to heat their home until spring.

“I have a dark future ahead,” said Madina, whose name has been changed to protect her identity.

Just a few months ago the young woman worked for an American-funded radio station. She dreamed of presenting the news on television and perhaps, later on, entering politics.