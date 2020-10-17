Thousands of Thais again defy protest ban in Bangkok

Tang, a 27-year-old office worker said she joined thousands of people protesting at the Lat Phrao station on Saturday after seeing the pictures of police firing water cannon at youth-led protesters, including many school children.

"It was way over the line. We want to show them our power and that we can’t accept this," she said. Many other protesters voiced the same anger and said they were out for the first time.

Protests have drawn tens of thousands of people to the streets to demand the removal of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former military ruler. They have also become openly critical of King Maha Vajiralongkorn despite lese majeste laws that can mean 15 years in jail for insulting the monarchy.