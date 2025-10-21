China hawk Takaichi named Japan’s first woman PM

Japan got its first woman prime minister on Tuesday after Sanae Takaichi, a China hawk and social conservative, forged an 11th-hour coalition deal.

Japan’s fifth premier in as many years will lead a minority government and has a bulging in-tray, not least a scheduled visit by US President Donald Trump next week.

The lower house of parliament appointed Takaichi, an admirer of Margaret Thatcher, as prime minister on Tuesday, after she unexpectedly won a slim majority in a first round of voting.

Looking serious, the 64-year-old stood and bowed several times to lawmakers.

The upper house then voted in her favour, although in a runoff after Takaichi fell short of a majority. Takaichi will formally take office after meeting the emperor later.