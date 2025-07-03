Thailand gets third leader this week as new cabinet sworn in

Thailand saw its third person helming the prime minister's office in a week on Thursday, as the king swore in a new cabinet after a court decision plunged the nation's top office into turmoil.

The prime minister's office was upheaved on Tuesday when the Constitutional Court suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra pending an ethics probe which could take months.

Power passed to transport minister and deputy prime minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit who took office for only one full day, as the bombshell was dropped in an awkward interim ahead of the reshuffle.