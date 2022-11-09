Indonesia revokes licences of drug firms over syrups linked to child deaths

"To those two firms, BPOM has ordered the recall of syrup medicines from distribution across Indonesia and the destruction of batches of products that contain ethylene glycol and diethylene glycol that were above safe levels," Lukito said.

The agency on Sunday ordered the recall and destruction of syrup-based medicines from three other pharmaceutical companies after tests revealed the products contained ethylene glycol "beyond safe levels".

Police have launched an investigation into the three companies and two of them have temporarily lost their licence to produce syrup medicines.

The World Health Organization has said it found an "unacceptable amount" of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol in four Indian-made cough syrups and warned they could be linked to the deaths of nearly 70 children in Gambia due to AKI.