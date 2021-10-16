Vibrant Afghan radio reduced to religious relic

"We had religious, political, social, and music programmes," he told AFP, adding that up until two months ago, the station broadcast different programmes for 19 hours a day.

But when the hardline Islamist Taliban swept to power mid-August, vowing to restore sharia law, everything changed.

"Unfortunately, of all the programmes, only one is left, which is religious," said the clean-shaven 35-year-old with short, dark hair and piercing blue eyes, pouring tea at his desk loaded with broadcasting equipment.”