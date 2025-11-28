Hong Kong’s deadliest blaze in decades kills at least 94, scores missing

Families of the scores still missing after Hong Kong’s worst blaze in decades scoured hospitals Friday as firefighters searched the last of the torched housing estate’s flats, with the death toll now at least 94.

The flames took hold in Wang Fuk Court in northern Tai Po district on Wednesday afternoon and spread quickly among its eight buildings, turning into an inferno that burned for over 36 hours.

Authorities have begun investigating what sparked the fire, including examining the presence of the bamboo scaffolding and plastic mesh wrapped around the structures as part of a major renovation.

On Friday workers carried black body bags out of the charred apartment blocks, with an AFP reporter counting four in the space of a 15-minute period.