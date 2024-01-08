Number of missing in Japan quake more than triples to 323: authorities

SHIKA, Japan, Jan 8, 2024 (AFP) -

The number of people unaccounted for after Japan's New Year's Day earthquake more than tripled on Monday to 323 while the death toll rose to 168, according to local authorities.

A heavy dumping of snow meanwhile complicated relief efforts a week after the 7.5-magnitude quake, with more than 2,000 people still cut off and many others lacking power or forced to take shelter in crowded emergency sites.

A new list published by Ishikawa prefecture in central Japan on Monday showed the number of missing people soaring from 31 to 281 in Wajima, one of the worst-hit places where the quake flatted dozens of houses and a major fire devastated a large area.

