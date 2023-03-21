Saudi Arabia releases US national Almadi from prison

Saudi authorities released on Tuesday a US citizen jailed for 19 years for posting criticism of the government on Twitter but he remains banned from travelling, his son said, as the kingdom moves to ease tension with the United States.

Saad Ibrahim Almadi, 72, was jailed for 16 years by a criminal court in 2022 and an appeals court increased his sentence to 19 years last month.

His son, Ibrahim, told Reuters his father was at his home in Riyadh with his family.

"All charges have been dropped but we have to fight the travel ban now," Ibrahim said.