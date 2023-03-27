Myanmar junta chief vows no let up in crackdown, then polls

Myanmar's junta chief, flanked by tanks and missile launchers, vowed no let up in a crackdown on opponents and said Monday elections would be held, weeks after the military conceded it did not control enough territory to allow a vote.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military deposed Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian government more than two years ago after making unsubstantiated claims of electoral fraud.

The putsch sparked renewed fighting with ethnic rebels and birthed dozens of anti-junta "People's Defence Forces" (PDFs), with swaths of the country now ravaged by fighting and the economy in tatters.