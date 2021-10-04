'We lack everything': Afghanistan's health system at breaking point

Sidiq said there had been an influx of patients as access to the hospital improved following the end of Afghanistan's 20-year conflict, straining resources further.

At just 5.5 kilograms (12 pounds), one 11-month-old baby at the hospital weighed just half what the infant should.

A severely malnourished five-year-old with diarrhoea and pneumonia lay motionless and was being fed through a tube. He weighed just 5.3 kilograms.

"I could not bring him to hospital before because there was fighting," the boy's mother said.