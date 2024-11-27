Asia

ICC prosecutor seeks arrest warrant for Myanmar junta chief

AFP
The Hague
Myanmar's junta chief Min Aung HlaingReuters

The International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor on Wednesday asked judges for an arrest warrant for Myanmar’s junta chief Min Aung Hlaing for alleged crimes against humanity committed against the Rohingya Muslims.

“After an extensive, independent and impartial investigation, my office has concluded that there are reasonable grounds to believe that Senior General and Acting President Min Aung Hlaing... bears criminal responsibility for crimes against humanity,” Karim Khan said in a statement.

