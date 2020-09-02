Who are the candidates to replace Japan PM Abe?

Japan’s ruling party said Wednesday it will vote September 14 on a replacement for outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is stepping down for health reasons.

The decision kicks off a leadership race in the world’s third-largest economy, with three leading candidates expected to face off in the poll:

Yoshihide Suga

Yoshihide Suga is the frontrunner after years as a close advisor to Abe and a powerful role overseeing policy.

His job as chief cabinet secretary involves coordinating between ministries and agencies, as well as being the government’s top spokesman.

While the role has been a stepping stone to the leadership in the past, 71-year-old Suga claimed repeatedly before Abe’s resignation that he was not interested in the top job.

A self-made lawmaker in a party of hereditary politicians, Suga was raised in northern Japan, the eldest son of a strawberry farmer.