Malaysia landslide death toll rises to 25

The death toll from a landslide at an unauthorised campsite in Malaysia rose to 25 as search and rescue teams continued to comb the muddy terrain on Wednesday.

Eight people are still missing after a predawn landslide on Friday hit the site located at an organic farm near the town of Batang Kali in Selangor state, just north of the capital Kuala Lumpur.

About 680 personnel from various agencies led by the fire and rescue department and the police are involved in the rescue operations.

On Tuesday night, the remains of a young girl were recovered, officials said.