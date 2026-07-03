Indonesian military says recovers body of American pilot killed by rebels in Papua

The attack was a message to the Indonesian and US governments for "failing to address the root causes of the conflict in Papua between the Indonesian military and the West Papua National Liberation Army," Sebby said.

On Friday, Wirya Artadiguna, a military spokesperson in Papua, confirmed the separatist group had carried out the attack and said the body of the American pilot had been recovered and evacuated.

The military is seeking the perpetrators, he said, as well as looking for the passengers from the flight.

Officials had earlier said there were seven passengers on board, all of whom were Papuans.

The US embassy in Jakarta did not respond to a request for comment.