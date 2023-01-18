7.0-magnitude earthquake hits eastern Indonesia: USGS

An offshore earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 hit near eastern Indonesia's Maluku islands on Wednesday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) reported, triggering a tsunami warning.

The epicentre of the tremor was located 150 kilometres (93 miles) northwest of the eastern Indonesian island of Halmahera, at a depth of 48 kilometres.

"Hazardous tsunami waves are possible for coasts located within 300 kilometres of the earthquake epicentre," the NWS Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Hawaii said in its warning after the quake.