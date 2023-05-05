Strong earthquake kills one, destroys houses in Japan

A powerful earthquake struck central Japan on Friday, leaving at least one person dead and 21 injured, as rescuers searched for another trapped under rubble after several houses collapsed.

The 6.5 magnitude quake hit the central Ishikawa region in mid-afternoon at a depth of 12 kilometres (seven miles), according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Weather officials warned residents of possible aftershocks and landslides in the days ahead but said there was no risk of a tsunami.

"There was a big, long tremor that lasted about two minutes. I felt scared because the shaking went on and on," a local government official in the city of Suzu, who declined to give her name, told public broadcaster NHK.

Government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters in the capital Tokyo that one person was reported dead and there were "multiple reports of collapsed buildings".

The victim fell from a ladder, a crisis management official in Suzu told AFP, adding that 21 other people had been injured.

The local fire and disaster management agency said at least three structures had been destroyed with two people trapped inside.

One had been pulled from the debris and sent to hospital and rescuers were searching for the other.