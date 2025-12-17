Myanmar junta seeks to prosecute hundreds for election ‘disruption’

Myanmar’s junta said Wednesday it was seeking to prosecute more than 200 people for “disruption” of upcoming military-run elections, wielding new legislation rights monitors say aims to crush dissent.

The junta is touting phased elections starting 28 December as a step towards reconciliation in Myanmar, which has been consumed by civil war since the military snatched power in a 2021 coup.

Opposition factions are set to block the polls in areas of the country they control, and prominent international monitors have dismissed the ballots as a pretext for continuing military rule.