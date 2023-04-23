Japanese fete LGBTQ progress, demand marriage rights as G7 summit looms

Cheering, flag-waving crowds gathered in Tokyo on Sunday for the first full Pride parade in four years, celebrating advances in LGBTQ rights but demanding Japan join other advanced nations in legally recognising same-sex marriage.

Change is slow in Japan, which hosts a summit next month of the Group of Seven industrial powers as the only member of the G7 that does not recognise same-sex marriage.

But growing support from the nation's top business lobby and major companies is putting pressure on the government of prime minister Fumio Kishida and his conservative ruling party.