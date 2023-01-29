China resumes issuing visas for Japanese citizens

The Chinese embassy in Tokyo announced Sunday that it would resume issuing visas to Japanese citizens.

The move ends a retaliatory step against Japan's decision to require Covid testing for travellers arriving from mainland China, where the number of infections was surging.

"Starting today, the Embassy and the Offices of Consulates-General of the People's Republic of China will resume issuing ordinary visas for Japanese citizens," a short online notice issued by the embassy said without elaborating.