Search for survivors after powerful Japan quake kills 13

Government spokesman Minoru Kihara said that seven others were seriously injured and that as of early Wednesday more than 9,000 people had sought refuge in 506 shelters in three regions of Kyushu island.

Some stunned locals said the quake was the biggest they had felt in their lifetimes, measuring at the top of Japan’s seven-level shindo scale of shakiness, at which it is impossible to remain standing.

“It was the strongest quake I ever experienced,” Kanzo Matsumoto, 73, the operator of a luxury onsen hot spring inn in Yatsushiro, told AFP.

“I’m not sure if (the region) will be able to recover from the damage.”

Chiharu Hara, a 35-year-old recruitment agent, told AFP that she was “terrified” when the quake struck.

“The office swayed violently side to side. I was afraid it would collapse. Everyone panicked,” Hara said.