AstraZeneca resumes COVID-19 vaccine trial after UK green light

Pharma giant AstraZeneca on Saturday said it had resumed a COVID-19 vaccine trial after getting the all-clear from British regulators, following a pause caused by a UK volunteer falling ill.

"Clinical trials for the AstraZeneca Oxford coronavirus vaccine, AZD1222, have resumed in the UK following confirmation by the Medicines Health Regulatory Authority (MHRA) that it was safe to do so," the company said in a statement.