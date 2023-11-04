২৫তম প্রতিষ্ঠাবার্ষিকীর আয়োজন দেখতে ক্লিক করুন
China, US hold first round of maritime consultations in Beijing

Reuters
Beijing
Flags of China and US are displayed on a printed circuit board with semiconductor chips, in this illustration picture taken 17 February 2023.
Reuters file photo

China and the United States held their first round of consultations on maritime affairs on Friday in Beijing, China's foreign ministry said.

The two sides had a candid, in-depth and constructive exchange on the maritime situation, maritime security, and maritime economy, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

China expressed serious concerns on rising US regional military deployment, frequent close-in reconnaissance against China and support for violations and provocations by countries in the South China Sea, the statement said.

The two sides emphasised they should strengthen dialogue and communication to avoid misunderstanding and misjudgement, it said.

