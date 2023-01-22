Next New Zealand PM slams ‘abhorrent’ Ardern treatment

Ardern sparked a national debate about the pressures she endured when she revealed Thursday that she was stepping down, saying she no longer had “enough in the tank”.

Politicians and other public figures have lined up to criticise the “vitriol” Ardern was subjected to as prime minister, notably on social media, although she did not mention it herself.

“The way Jacinda has been treated, particularly by some segments of our society -- and they are a small minority -- has been utterly abhorrent,” Hipkins said.