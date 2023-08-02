Australians fight for the right to work from home permanently

Empowered by the lowest unemployment rate in half a century, staff at Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX took the A$170 billion ($114 billion) lender to the industrial tribunal to challenge a directive to work from the office half of the time.

In April, the CEO of Australia’s third-largest bank, National Australia Bank NAB.AX, ordered 500 senior managers back to the office full-time. In July, NAB agreed to a union deal that gives all employees, including the 500 managers, the right to request WFH, with limits on grounds of refusal.

That same week, the public sector union struck a deal the which lets Australia’s 120,000 federal employees request work-from-home an unlimited number of days.

By comparison, Canada’s federal workers ended a two-week strike in May with a wages agreement that came without the WFH protections they wanted. And in the European Union, lawmakers are still negotiating updates to decades-old “telework” protections to fit a post-lockdown economy, where actual office attendance is down on 2019 levels anywhere from a fifth in Tokyo to more than half in New York, according to global real estate company Jones Lang Lasalle JLL.N.

“The genie’s out of the bottle: working from home is something that is staying well beyond Covid and the pandemic,” said Melissa Donnelly, the Community and Public Sector Union secretary who negotiated the Australian federal agreement.

“What was possible around working from home has absolutely been transformed,” she added. “This is what this deal achieves. It will have a flow on effect across different industries.”

CBA and NAB say that even before the union deals, their policies allowed flexible working arrangements, which were widely used.