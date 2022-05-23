Australia

Anthony Albanese sworn in as Australia's new prime minister

Canberra, Australia
Australian new Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (C) sings the national anthem with his cabinet ministers during a swearing-in ceremony at Government House in Canberra on 23 May, 2022
Australia's new centre-left Prime Minister Anthony Albanese took office Monday a few hours before flying out to attend an international summit in Tokyo.

Albanese, who says Australia is willing to engage with the world on climate change, will join a summit Tuesday with the US, Japanese and Indian leaders, known as the Quad.

The 59-year-old new prime minister was sworn in at a brief ceremony in Government House, Canberra.

Other members of his team to take office included Foreign Minister Penny Wong, who will join Albanese at the Quad summit, Treasurer Jim Chalmers and Finance Minister Katy Gallagher.

Taking to Twitter, Albanese said, "I am deeply honoured to serve as Australia's prime minister. As prime minister, I want to bring people together and lead a government that is as courageous, hard-working and caring as the Australian people. That work starts today."

Albanese claimed the victory on Saturday night in the election, ending his wait for power after nine years and with this Anthony Albanese became the country's 31st Prime Minister.

After winning the election, Anthony Albanese thanked people for voting for him. "Thank you Australia," he Tweeted. "Tonight the Australian people have voted for change," he added.

The Summit in Tokyo is the fourth interaction of Quad Leaders since their first virtual meeting in March 2021, in-person Summit in Washington DC in September 2021 and virtual meeting in March 2022.

The leaders will review the progress of Quad initiatives and Working Groups, identify new areas of cooperation and provide strategic guidance and vision for future collaboration.

