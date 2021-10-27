Australia lifts international travel ban for citizens

Australia will lift a ban on citizens travelling overseas without permission, the government announced Wednesday, with the country’s border set to open to skilled workers and international students by year’s end.

More than 18 months after Australia closed its international borders, fully vaccinated citizens will no longer have to seek an exemption to leave the country, a joint statement from the health and home affairs ministries said.

It comes as the country’s adult double-dose vaccination rate edged closer to an 80 per cent target.