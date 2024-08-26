Australia gives millions of workers 'right to disconnect'

Unions welcomed the legislation, saying it gave workers a way to reclaim a work-life balance.

"Today is a historic day for working people," said Michele O'Neil, president of the Australian Council of Trade Unions.

"The union movement has won the legal right for Australians to spend quality time with their loved ones without the stress of being forced to constantly answer unreasonable work calls and emails," she said.

"Australian unions have reclaimed the right to knock off after work."

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese hailed the reform pushed through by his centre-left Labor government.

"We want to make sure that just as people don't get paid 24 hours a day, they don't have to work for 24 hours a day," he told national broadcaster ABC.

"It's a mental health issue, frankly, as well, for people to be able to disconnect from their work and connect with their family and their life."