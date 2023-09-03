Australia to help boost security in Solomon Islands

"At the request of the Solomon Islands Government, Australia has extended its contribution to the Solomons International Assistance Force (SIAF) until June 2024 to assist with security for the national general elections," a Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesperson said in a statement.

"Australia is proud to be Solomon Islands' primary security partner, and will also deploy additional security personnel to support the Pacific Games in Honiara."

Sending more Australian personnel comes after Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare signed a new pact with Beijing in July allowing China to maintain a police presence in the developing South Pacific nation until 2025.