Hostages freed in Papua New Guinea after week-long abduction: PM

A New Zealander and two other hostages have been freed in Papua New Guinea, the country's prime minister said Sunday, after they were held for a week in the highlands by an armed group.

"It took us a while but the last three has been successfully returned," prime minister James Marape said in a statement.

The New Zealander -- a professor at an Australian university -- and two Papua New Guinea nationals were taken hostage at gunpoint last Sunday in a remote and densely forested region of the country.