Hostages freed in Papua New Guinea after week-long abduction: PM

Police had been negotiating with the hostage takers, who initially demanded a ransom of 1 million US dollars -- an enormous sum in one of the Pacific's poorest nations -- before dropping the asking price and abandoning a 24-hour deadline.
Marape said the hostages had been freed after "covert operations" and said the original ransom demand had not been met -- but did not provide further details.
"We apologise to the families of those taken as hostages for ransom," Marape said.
"To criminals, there is no profit in crime. We thank God that life was protected."